Idaho Steelheads Name New Head Coach

The Idaho Steelheads stayed in house to name their new head coach announcing today assistant Everett Sheen will become the Steelheads 8th overall head coach.

Sheen has spent the last three years as an Idaho assistant under Neil Graham who earlier this week was appointed an assistant with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

Sheen is just 32 and this is his first head coaching job. He played five years of pro hockey, all with teams in the ECHL.

Sheen said he is honored and excited for this opportunity and thanked the Idaho management for believing in his message and vision.

Sheen becomes the 8th overall head coach of the Idaho Steelheads and the 6th while Idaho has been a member of the ECHL

Idao begins the home 2019-20 season October 18th when the Wichita Thunder roll into town.