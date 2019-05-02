Idaho Steelheads Staying Alive!

The Idaho Steelheads refused to go down in four straight games in their ECHL playoff series against the Tulsa Oilers posting a 4-2 win Wednesday night at Century Link Arena.

The Oilers lead that series 3 games to 1 despite the loss but Idaho has at least forced a game 5 Friday night on Boise ice. If the Steelheads win game 5 the series would head back to Tulsa for game 6 Sunday and if needed, game 7 Monday.

Idaho's A.J. White set the tone early as he scored just 1:57 into the game to give Idaho a 1-0 lead and by the end of the first period the Steelheads led 3-0.

Recovering from an 0-3 deficit against a team like Tulsa would take your basic miracle on ice but it's not like Tulsa dominated the first three games. Currently the series goal total is 9-6 Tulsa, the two teams evenly matched but certainly the Oilers have the advantage if things do go 7 games because two of the three remaining games would be in Tulsa.

