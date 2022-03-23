Idaho Fish and Game to Hand Out Spawned Steelhead

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will be able to pick up limited numbers of spawned steelhead fish at one of Idahos hatcheries at the end of March. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said spawned steelhead fish will be available beginning March 31, at the Sawtooth Hatchery just south of Stanley. People who want to pick up a fish will have to show up on Mondays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and pick up a tag. Fish and Game said tags are available on a first come first serve basis and they won't know how many fish will be available until 2 p.m. each day. Steelhead will be handed out until spawning is complete for the year. One tag is given to each individual 18 years of age and older. People picking up a fish will have to bring their own cooler to pack it in. Idaho Fish and Game said the number of fish people will get will depend on the number available each day and the number of tags handed out. A phone number, 208-774-3684, has been set up for people to call for instructions on the hand-out process. You can also go to the hatchery Facebook page for more information. The Sawtooth Hatchery is located just off State Highway 75 about five miles south of Stanley.

Get our free mobile app