In the event of nuclear war, societal collapse, or a zombie apocalypse, my plans are simple. Put my head between my legs and kiss my butt goodbye. There was a time when I was well stocked with goods, but recommended changes in my diet led me to put aside heavily salted canned goods. In other words, marauders can skip my house. I saw an old coworker a couple of years ago when I was grocery shopping. He told me a story about his next-door neighbor, who was retired from special ops. The neighbor said he knew the people in the neighborhood who had storage, based on religious affiliation. I’m not sure if the neighbor intended to barter or take!

A Video Explains Why Idaho is Tops for Survival

I watched a video yesterday that listed a handful of states where surviving a catastrophe offered the best possibilities. Guess what place topped the list? Idaho, of course; however. Some places in the state are rated better than others. The high desert isn’t optimal, unless you have direct access to a spring. The Panhandle is rated the best nationwide, but we should note the video doesn’t take into account periodic conditions like drought. Of course, if we slip into nuclear winter, we’ll have bigger issues.

See the Argument for the Panhandle Versus the High Desert

You can watch the video below and get the complete list. Some of our neighboring states also made the grade, and for many of the same reasons related to remoteness and geography. I’ll note the people with the best chance of survival started plotting this years ago, when they were young and in good health. If you maintained health, you’ve a good advantage.

