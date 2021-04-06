Mountain Lion Illegally Killed Near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A mountain lion was found poached on a mountain range near Pocatello in late March.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the adult female lion had been discovered by someone on March 22, on Scout Mountain, south of Pocatello, along a trail in the Big Game Management Unit 70.

Idaho Fish and Game said that the hunting quota for female lions in the unit had been met in February and the lion was killed in a closed season.

People with information on this suspected poaching case can call Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999 or the area Idaho Fish and Game office 208-251-4515.

