Turns Out Hurricane Florence May Not be the Apocalypse

Big storm, the usual claims about climate change. You can predict this with each and every raindrop, wind gust or snowflake.

The latest comes from a meteorologist writing in the Washington Post . He insists the storm could deliver 40 inches of rain, which has “never before” happened. Then he mentions record keeping began in 1851.

Assuming early records were taken with a yard stick and a wetted index finger pointed onto the air, what occurred before 1851? How can he then say “never before”?

Over at the Daily Signal a writer makes it clear we’re seeing neither more storms nor more storms of overwhelming strength. The writer’s contention is also backed by scientists at the United Nations and at NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Oh, and Florence is winding down.