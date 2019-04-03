Idaho teacher indicted on lewd conduct, sex abuse charges

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A longtime teacher at a northern Idaho elementary school has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse of a child and lewd conduct with a minor.

Ronald Stone, of Wallace, appeared in court in Kootenai County on Monday following his arrest last week.

Judge James Stow set bond at $250,000 for the 61-year-old Hayden Meadows Elementary School teacher, despite his attorney, Jim Siebe, requesting a lower amount.

According to the indictment, Stone is accused of abusing three children between March 1999 and May 2006.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Coeur d'Alene School District say the victims were not students of the school district.

District officials say Stone has been placed on administrative leave. He has worked for the district since 1981.