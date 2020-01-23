These kinds of stories make me look back at my life and think about what I was doing when I was a teenager. Lucky for me there wasn't YouTube to preserve the dumb things I might have done and social networking was done in person, so your words didn't live on forever online. I'm pretty sure, even though I don't remember everything, I was pretty close to becoming a millionaire or making it to the World Cup when I was a teen. We'll never know for sure though. What we do know is that a teen in Idaho is a beast in the boxing ring and will be representing Team USA and training to make the cut for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Alyssa Mendoza is just 16 years old and began boxing when she was 12. She comes from a family of boxers and her dad is also her coach. KIVI TV points out that not only is Alyssa the first female from Idaho to make the Team USA youth boxing team, she is also a stellar student at Middleton High School in Caldwell. She'll begin training at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs next month and then comes back in March for her next fight in the Treasure Valley.

