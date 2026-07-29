First, you’re advised to wear long pants and long sleeves. I’m not sure people do that when the thermometer reaches triple digits. But there are other methods for avoiding mosquitoes. If you’ve been staying indoors to combat the smoke in the air, then you may reduce exposure.

The Safety Measures are Fairly Common Sense

A news release from the South Central Public Health District explained West Nile Virus was found in mosquito samples east of Twin Falls. This is no longer a rare occurrence in the summer months. Some other basics can limit spread. Standing water is one area we can control. Periodically empty any buckets, old tires, bird baths, clogged gutters, and pools. These are the breeding grounds.

While the virus can be serious for some, for the most part most healthy people don’t get seriously ill when bitten by an infected insect. The health district says there have been no serious human illnesses across the region this summer that have been reported. Some of the symptoms will resemble the flu. The older you are, you’ll probably notice an infection more than younger family members, some of whom may not notice any symptoms at all.

West Nile March Across a Continent in Short Order

The virus first arrived in North America 35 years ago, and then made its way westward. For people who aren’t afraid of applying repellent, DEET is recommended as safe and effective. You probably won't encounter many mosquitoes in the middle of the day, but before sunset, the insects are active.