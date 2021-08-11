TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Mosquitoes trapped in Twin Falls and Gooding counties have tested positive for West Nile virus. South Central Public Health announced the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District recently tested mosquitoes from both counties that were carrying West Nile, a virus that can make people sick.

Health officials said most cases cause minor symptoms in humans, but for some it can be a painful experience. Some of the symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and a rash. Older people and people with serious medical conditions can be more at risk if they get West Nile. The central nervous system can be impacted in some cases.

The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District will continue to watch the areas were the positive cases came from and work to reduce the mosquito populations. It is recommended people not keep standing water on their property, such as unused tires, clogged rain gutters, pools, bird baths and troughs. Drain any water that has been sitting for at least three days, or up to six days. Health officials say the best way to prevent catching West Nile virus is to avoid getting bit by wearing long sleeves and pants, plus apply EPA approved mosquito repellant. Put screens on doors and windows of your home.

Get our free mobile app