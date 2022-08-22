West Nile Virus Found in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley health officials say mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Twin Falls County. The South Central Public Health District with the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District announced the mosquitoes were caught in traps just north of Filer along the Snake River. “We’re late in the season, but this is a good reminder that mosquitoes are still active and can make you sick,” said Brian Simper, TFCPAD Manager in a statement released Monday afternoon. “It’s a great time to take steps to reduce mosquito habitat and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn.” SCPHD says people come down with the common symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting, dierhea, headaches, aches and pains, joint pains, and rash. Real serious cases can impact the nervous system. People who are 50 years old and up can become seriously sick with the virus. Ward said in a few more weeks when temperatures begin to go down the risk of possible infection will also fall.

SCPHD provided the following tips to prevent from getting bitten by mosquitoes:

Using insect repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitos carrying the virus are most active.

Wearing loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants.

Installing screens on all windows and doors.

Checking for, and draining, any standing water around your home every three to six days. This includes clogged rain gutters, pools, bird baths, old tires and other outside water features.

