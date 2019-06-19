Idaho WIC Adjusts Income Guidelines

(KLIX) – New income guidelines for Idaho’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will take effect July 1.

Review and adjustments happen annually, often raising household income eligibility limits to help offset cost of living increases. This year’s adjustment bumps the household income by more than a $1,000.

Under the new guidelines a family of three can earn up to $39,461 annually, while under the old guidelines a family of three could have earned up to $38,443, according to information from Idaho Department of Health Welfare.

For Idaho residents to be eligible for the WIC program, individuals must be a pregnant or breastfeeding woman, a woman who has recently been pregnant, or an infant or child younger than 5 years old.

To apply for WIC or for more information, including to find out if you qualify, visit online or call the Idaho CareLine at 211 or 800-926-2588.