Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging

So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.

A number that was far higher than originally expected when the animals were re-introduced into the habitat. I’ve seen wolves in zoos. The only time I ever saw one in Idaho was in Blaine County. I drove past Sun Valley Lodge and headed up the mountain. After making a brief stop to photograph the scenery, I started driving again and a wolf trotted across the road. It's not far from where a recreational vehicle was parked. The animal appeared to be rather shy.

I have friends who insist the wolves need to stay and refuse to believe the tales of depredation. On the flip side, I trust some of the people who have told me stories about wolves attacking livestock. It’s what wolves do and have always done.

Can we make everyone happy? Probably not. I do believe that nature lovers need to compromise and accept a smaller number of packs.

One challenge in reducing the number of wolves is that there are so few people interested in shooting them. Some incentives may be necessary to encourage participation.