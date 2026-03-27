People like autumn best. That’s a conclusion I reached a few days ago after seeing a post from a Facebook page out of Alaska. People were asked what season they like best. Fall was the overwhelming choice. I would say I’m on board with that, because I like the changing colors, warm days, and cool nights. There also seem to be fewer allergens! But I also like spring. Because of another set of colors.

One Thing Makes Spring Special

The blooms. We live in a part of the country where the exposed basalt rock is brown and gray. Year-round. But it’s the plant life that suddenly erupts in spring, and if the wind doesn’t blow away all the flowers, the change is good for the soul. I feel it when I’m on the north end of Twin Falls, near the Temple.

Like youth, it’s vibrant, shines, and is fleeting. But for a short period, the change shows us glory. The only thing I haven’t liked so far about spring is the sneezing, and it comes about out of nowhere, lasts a few minutes, and then is gone.

You Can Keep Two Seasons, and I'll Take the Others

Summer, for me, is better than winter. The latter is hoodie weather, which allows me more pockets to carry things, but I hate slipping on ice. Summer is easy on my Idaho Power bill (north-facing windows keep the home cool). But fall, it’s when I have my best memories from childhood, and when my daughter was a little girl.