I’ve known some people who got bombed in Montana. They imbibed a little too much when on vacation! Did you know that one Montana town was bombed during World War Two? By our own side? I saw a post about it on Facebook, and since I don’t believe everything I see on social media, I did some sleuthing. Sure enough, this story is true! It happened late in the war and apparently was forgotten in all the news flooding in from the battlefronts in 1944. And probably because Miles City wasn’t and still isn’t on big media’s radar.

It Saved the Town

The town was threatened by floodwaters first. Ice jams on the Yellowstone River were causing the cold water to look for another exit, and that was the town. Then people had a unique idea. Ordnance could break up the ice. The Mayor contacted the Army Air Force (the air component didn’t become a separate branch from the Army until after the war). What happened next is that a base in the Dakotas or Nebraska (I found differing sources) assigned the mission, which could also double as a training run with live bombs.

A Textbook Operation

B-17 Flying Fortresses swooped in, made a couple of passes, and boom! Problem solved. The town was saved. I imagine it was more exciting than watching a fireworks display. One of the best narrations comes from one of my favorite YouTube channels, hosted by a man known as the History Guy. You can watch the story below.