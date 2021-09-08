Idaho’s Drought Could Get Much, Much Worse

The news doesn’t appear to be getting better. Last Friday afternoon I co-hosted a radio show at the Twin Falls County Fair. Alongside Twin Falls County Republican Party Chairman Steve Millington. These shows are usually light hearted meet and greets with state and local GOP office holders and candidates. Our first guest was the Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives. Scott Bedke opened the show by telling us he had just returned from a meeting in Idaho Falls about the ongoing drought.

We need snow this winter. We need a lot of snow this winter. Last winter we had a fairly average snowpack. Then things went sideways in spring. It rarely rained. This coming winter we need a lot of snow and we need some rain in spring. Without it…

The Speaker is considered the foremost expert on water issues in the legislature. It’s also a personal concern as he has ranch holdings dependent on irrigation. Critics would argue with me but they’re the same people who would complain about Mr. Bedke if he cured cancer.

Friday, he didn’t use any words such as “existential crisis” but I get the idea if we don’t soon see some relief, things are going to get rough. The megadrought we’re experiencing has had a few pauses but is well over two decades old. A few weeks ago I read where the duration of these historical dry periods is 20 to 30 years. A friend of mine is a scientist and recently retired. He has in the past shared with me there have even been a few western droughts that lasted 200 years. Those are exceedingly uncommon.

At the moment, I would suggest farmers, ranchers and the people of Idaho are willing to listen to a lot of ideas.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.