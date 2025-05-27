You don’t drive on the wrong side of the road, and tea doesn’t seem to be a popular drink, but Idahoans have a lot in common with the English. Unlike much of the northern tier of states, English is the most common ancestry cited by people living here. In the Northeast, it’s often Irish and Italian. In the northern portion of the Midwest, German ancestry is commonly reported in census data.

We're Surrounded by Fritz and Wolfgang

Idaho is somewhat of an outlier. Our neighbors east and west all identify more with Germany. Check out this link. Wyoming, Montana, Washington, and Oregon all have a desire to invade Poland! In three of those states, English is listed as the second most common ancestry. In Montana, it’s Irish, a product of immigrants working in the mines.

UNSPLASH! Photo by Scott Evans on Unsplash UNSPLASH! Photo by Scott Evans on Unsplash loading...

German is Idaho’s second most common ancestry.

Idaho retains an Early Mix

Because much of southern Idaho was an extension of the LDS migration to Utah, the two states share a lot of DNA. The LDS Church was born in the Finger Lakes region of New York State, which in turn was settled by a lot of people who migrated west from the original New England colonies.

Ancestry can change rapidly. The southwestern states are heavily Hispanic in ancestry. The Tidewater region on the Eastern Seaboard traces a large portion of its ancestry to Africa.

Rapid Change is Ahead

As Idaho experiences new waves of newcomers, in another 20 years, the genetic makeup of the state may have changed. I think most of us expect the only constant in life to be change.

Get our free mobile app