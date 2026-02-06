I don’t know Estella Zamora. She may be a very nice neighbor. But she’s not entitled to a seat on the Idaho Human Rights Commission. Liberal media outlets claim she was fired by Governor Brad Little when it appears he no longer supported her nomination. She had also lost support in the state senate after she publicly voiced her opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which enforces laws approved by both Democrats and Republicans, as reported by public broadcasting at Boise State University. The broadcaster blames it on opposition by the far right. While I acknowledge there are extremists on the right, the same can be said about the left, and the definition is subjective, which means it doesn’t belong in a news story.

Learn to Read the Room

I gather public broadcasting is still running on some taxpayer dollars, and there’s a difference between news and opinion writing (I’m the latter, and I’m not supported by taxes).

I looked for a link this morning and couldn’t find it, but I believe I once read a newspaper profile about Zamora, where she said she believed herself to be Mexican. The last I looked, Caldwell was in Idaho. One of the 50 states in the USA. If you have an attachment to Mexico, why not move there and help that country improve the conditions for the people? I’m not opposed to improving conditions for Hispanics, blacks, and whites in my own country. I even support improving the lives of the left-handed. My approach is to improve the economy, lower housing costs, and create conditions where all can succeed.

Time to Review All Woke Creations

Unrelated to Zamora, but what does a Human Rights Commission do? Does it duplicate the work of the Attorney General’s Office? The courts? What does it cost me as a taxpayer? All of our lives would be better if we weren’t funding a massive bureaucracy and political patronage.