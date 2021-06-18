Magic Valley Model Railroaders Welcome You to Visit

It appears I inadvertently opened the model railroad exhibit at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds during Filer Fun Days. A guest and I were talking last week on-air about the festival and I suggested it would be a great time to also drop in on the new exhibit. The Magic Valley Model Railroaders heard the conversation and decided they should open the doors.

The model railroad exhibit remains the most popular attraction during the Twin Falls County Fair

Plans are to open the exhibit every Saturday afternoon through summer. During the hours from noon until two o’clock. This weekend could be a challenge, though. There’s competition for space and parking with the Highway 30 Music Festival.

As the fair was impacted last summer by the pandemic, many people haven’t seen the new exhibit hall. It’s larger and climate controlled. The fairgrounds caboose has been moved near the entrance. The move was actually spurred by expansion of the stage and a massive crane picked up the caboose and put it down at its new home.

There was a time, perhaps as recent as 50 years ago, when most American homes had a model railroad set. The hobby was among the most popular in the country. Then video games arrived. To spur interest, the Magic Valley Model Railroaders have expanded membership. Only one family member pays dues and only payers of dues get a say in decisions at the exhibit, however. Everyone on the immediate family is a club member.