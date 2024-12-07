Sphincter is a euphemism. A member of my listening audience used something stronger. When he saw the above video posted to Facebook, he explained his father had said Sun Valley was much nicer before it was overrun by liberal Californians, which is also a euphemism for what the guy said.



The thing is, from the very beginning, the resort was marketed to Hollywood as a playground. But back in the old days, men like Gary Cooper were conservative Republicans. After all, he spent a portion of his childhood on a Montana ranch. Years later, Adam West arrived. He was a farm boy from Washington State and seemed apolitical.

The thing is, there’s anecdotal evidence Glitter Gulch is changing. Blaine County is a portion of State Legislative District 26, long an island of liberal control. Now two of its three legislative seats are controlled by registered Republicans, and a third nearly picked up a seat but for a three-way election contest.

People canvassing for Republicans have told me they’ve seen Republican campaign signs in places where they’ve never seen them before. State GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon has said she’s meeting many new conservative newcomers when she attends events in Blaine County.

When you consider that many tech entrepreneurs got on the Trump bandwagon and are saying nice things about the man, maybe some on the traditional left have decided he’s going to be friendlier to business innovation, and many of them have purchased homes near the resort. Some of them may still be sphincters, but they’re Republican orifices!

