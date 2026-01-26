We may not see the wildlife, but it surrounds us, even in towns and cities. A pack of coyotes killed a family dog in Blaine County. Idaho Fish and Game provided the details at this link. Coyotes are as thick in Idaho as mosquitoes in the tropics. The agency also warns that coyotes can be aggressive, sometimes to the point of attacking dogs when people are walking their pets.

Coyotes Find a Smorgasbord in Idaho

An animal control officer told me a couple of years ago that the epidemic of feral cats in southern Idaho was limited due to coyotes. They often snack on the cats. I had a coyote in my headlights, leaving home one morning in Twin Falls, in a bustling part of town. On a very cold morning, I heard them howling in the still air. They were relatively close to Federation Point.

Keep in mind that we’re living in their territory, and not the other way around.

The Animals are Often in the Shadows

Some advice for owners of small dogs and domestic cats. Don’t leave them outside and alone. Your cat is much safer if he stays inside at all hours of the day and night. Numerous other predators are lurking in the shadows and in the sky.

Coyotes are considered vermin, and killing them is permitted, but know the laws about discharging a firearm in town. If you feel threatened, you can defend yourself, but shooting at a coyote from the kitchen window will probably get you in trouble if you live in town.