The Long History of Idaho’s Center of Fun and Frolic

Locals know the history of Sun Valley. The resort is one of the country's oldest series of ski slopes, even being featured in a movie made more than 80 years ago, featuring a popular tune by the Glenn Miller Orchestra. The creation of the resort was the plan for a railroad that wanted to increase traffic during the Great Depression. Much of the history is included at this link, which celebrates the uniqueness of this Idaho gem.

The trains stopped in Shoshone, and then buses took travelers north into Blaine County. The rail service remains in the memories of many Americans still alive today. A friend in Delaware is a lawyer and former classmate of TV newsman Brit Hume. My friend still has fond memories of the stops in Shoshone. Today, people either drive or fly into Hailey.

I don’t ski. When we were kids, lessons were expensive. I did learn to ice skate, and that was my winter activity. But I like the atmosphere you find among skiers and at the resorts. It’s one of relaxation.

I remember spending a few days at Lake Placid when I was a young man. There was a big carnival and parade and I was outside watching for two hours with the thermometer hovering around zero. Back at the hotel, the pool was great relaxation, and I didn’t mind going back out in the morning when it was 14 below zero. It was February, and everybody was in a festive mood.

I get that same feeling in winter at Sun Valley.

