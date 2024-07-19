Idaho’s Threat from Deadly Alligators

Is there any evidence of friendly alligators? The animals don’t see themselves as mean, they just see a food source and try and take a bite or two. Our climate isn’t conducive to an alligator habitat, mostly. The warm springs near Hagerman have hosted the reptiles. The animals can also survive a cold snap, by slowing metabolism and floating with their noses above water or ice.

If you recall, there have been some of the nasty critters spotted elsewhere in Idaho. One sighting took place a couple of years ago. You can check out this link if you’ve forgotten the story.

Perhaps the strangest gator tale I’ve heard in the state came from the Director of the Twin Falls County Fair. The fair has at times hosted reptile shows. One year, as exhibitors were packing up following the event, a woman showed up in a pickup truck. An alligator was in the bed and she asked the reptile man if he could take it off her hands (versus it taking her hands off her!)

Overall, the odds of an alligator attack in Idaho are probably some large multiple of a million to one. Snakes are a more serious hazard, but even in the Magic Valley, there are few threats. You need to head into the hills south of Twin Falls or certain spots along the canyons to encounter rattlers. Blue Heart Springs is one place that comes to mind.

A friend shared a story about a snake encounter one of her sons had. He was riding a horse near Rock Creek and encountered a rattlesnake. He put an arrow through the serpent. Pretty good shooting, I would say.

