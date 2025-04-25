Are you easily creeped out?

UNSPLASH! Photo by De'Andre Bush on Unsplash . UNSPLASH! Photo by De'Andre Bush on Unsplash

. loading...

I saw a story online about a den of rattlesnakes. They were coming out of hibernation. In Colorado. It is far enough away for me when it comes to venomous snakes, but don’t we have similar dens in Idaho? I wrote last week that even the Magic Valley has places where rattlers are common, just not perhaps as much in some portions of the central highlands and the panhandle.

USA Today carried the story from Colorado. I went looking for the stand-alone video, which I’m posting below. I gather the video is from last spring, but you would probably see the snakes burrowed in the same place during most winters if you wanted to see them.

I don’t have a blood-curdling fear of snakes. I just don’t want to share personal space with them.

UNSPLASH! Photo by Amber Wolfe on Unsplash . UNSPLASH! Photo by Amber Wolfe on Unsplash

. loading...

When I was a little boy, there was a little girl I would play with. She would snatch garter snakes and hold them behind their jaws and then spin them over her head. Then she would let go and watch them spin away in the air.

Forward 30 years and one day, I saw her in a diner. I asked if she still had the same approach. “I hate snakes!” she answered.

Somewhere between her youth and adulthood, she developed a fear. Probably a healthy fear.

UNSPLASH! Photo by Jensine Odom on Unsplash . UNSPLASH! Photo by Jensine Odom on Unsplash

. loading...

I’ll mention one more snake story. When I worked in television, a photographer and I attended a reptile convention. The guy behind the camera thought I should drape a snake over my shoulders and deliver some pithy lines for the audience. I declined.



Get our free mobile app

Idaho Has 12 Scary-Looking Snakes, But Only 2 are Deadly If you're ready to face your fear of snakes, we're ready to help!

We're starting small by helping you understand three key facts about each snake in the gallery below: what they look like; whether they're venomous or not; and where they're found in the Gem State. Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela