Is Buhl Home To The Best Golf Course In Southern Idaho?

I've played a lot of golf in Twin Falls County in the last couple of years, and the one I look forward to returning to the most is a sprawling, 18-hole course located 22 miles outside of Twin Falls.

If there's one thing no one can ever be critical of Twin Falls County about, it's a lack of great golfing. I've had the good fortune to play courses throughout southern Idaho, and in my opinion, the best designed and maintained is Clear Lake Country Club in Buhl. The drive out alone is beautiful, as you pass wineries, waterfalls, incredible Snake River shoreline, and the picturesque hills of the Upper Hagerman Valley.

I had the opportunity on Sunday to take a good friend golfing at Clear Lake Country Club in Buhl. While the weather wasn't the greatest, we still enjoyed our time playing the immaculate course. I've played Canyon Springs Golf Course, Twin Falls Municipal Golf Course, River's Edge Golf Club, and others throughout southern Idaho, but when I want to take out-of-state visiting friends out for a round, the first clubhouse I call to reserve a tee time is Clear Lake Country Club.

Design, landscaping, maintenance, scenery and challenge level are all superior to other area courses, in my opinion. They also have, hands down, my favorite hole to play in the area. The fourteenth hole, also known as the "Mad River" hole, is a par 4, 315-yard delight, that offers stunning views in every direction. It's the one hole I enjoy walking up to every time I play the course. There's a reason why the hole is the main featured image on the course's website.

As for how I played, I shot a 96, thanks to a couple of sevens I unfortunately dropped on the back nine.

View from hole 14 at Clear Lake CC in Buhl; Greg Jannetta

Hole 14 at Clear Lake CC; Greg Jannetta

Fairway at hole 14 at Clear Lake CC; Greg Jannetta

