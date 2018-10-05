Is Idaho A Dog Or A Cat Loving State?

Idaho is full of farms and on those farms you'll find a lot of dogs and cats. In residential areas of Idaho it seems the same. You'll see cats and dogs all over the place. But which of the furry pets do we love the most in Idaho? Well, prepare to be surprised!

To me, Idaho really seems like a dog state. A study was done for National Dog Day back in August and found that I'm wrong...like, REALLY wrong. According to the map it looks like Idaho is actually among the bottom 5 states showing love towards dogs. That seems crazy to me!

Technically in the map and study they don't say we like cats more than dogs but if we are at the bottom of the dog loving list we have to rank higher on the cat side, right?