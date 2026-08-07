The dead and wounded will not be forgotten. A vigil is planned Friday afternoon outside In-N-Out in Twin Falls. It’s scheduled for 3:00 this afternoon. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office shared details late Thursday night. The vigil will especially remember the dead. Ashley Garibay was just 23 years old with a full life ahead of her. Christopher Claunch was 59 years old and looking forward to eating at the newly opened restaurant. He was known for working with people recovering from addictions. 66-year-old Dale Schultz was a respected member of his church in Utah. He couldn’t have expected to encounter evil while he charged his car.

We Need to Gather Together

This is the second such vigil this week. A candlelight service took place at City Park on Tuesday night. Sheriff Jack Johnson said he believed it brought out the largest crowd to the park that he’s ever seen.

Peter Christensen, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Boise, posted on social media a story about a man who has been at the crime scene with a large cross. The image is emotionally moving. As are the memorials that have popped up organically near the restaurant and the mall across the street.

The Pain Will Remain

On a personal note, when I was a young broadcaster, I covered several mass shootings, deadly fires, and tragic car accidents. There was always a detachment, and only sometimes did I have a delayed reaction. This week has been different. I have lucid moments suddenly interrupted by great sadness. I was grocery shopping the morning after, and there was a stillness among my fellow shoppers, as if they wanted to finish the chore and then return to the safety of their homes. I suspect the feeling will linger.



