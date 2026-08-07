I’m not sure how to interpret this. A guy who was apparently affiliated with the Idaho Freedom Foundation some time ago is complaining about a fundraiser. As I understand it, shirts are being sold to raise money for the families of the victims. You can see a post from the Freedom Foundation’s Facebook page below. The guy who once had a role with the organization claims the t-shirts won’t raise much money, but he says it will create a fundraising mailing list for the IFF lobbyists. I don’t know about that, but it does raise an interesting question.

Data Collection is Always a Concern

You see, the Freedom Foundation is opposed to the use of Flock cameras, and especially the personal data the cameras collect. I’ve written about the cameras. I don’t believe they’re illegal, but the bigger issue is who gets the data, and how long it is saved. I’m gravely concerned about the latter. But we give up all manner of personal data voluntarily. And you may be giving it up to lobbyists. You may agree with the IFF’s causes, but do you really want more solicitations in email and regular mail?

Watch the Video Allegation

This is the link to a video posted by the man who says this isn’t primarily about victims, but a smokescreen to Hoover up information on potential donors. It was sent my way by a friend, and I replied I wasn’t a fan of the guy making the allegation, but a stopped clock is right twice a day. Let me add that I don't see anything illegal here when it comes to selling the merchandise.

