Most of us know somebody that works in the medical field, or perhaps you do. There can never be enough medical personnel and since COVID that need has only intensified. Being a doctor or surgeon takes years of schooling, and often people will choose to go a different route, and that is the heroes that help make these offices work, and that is the nurses. Nursing is a tough profession and includes long days and sacrifices for these workers. When it comes to finding a job at being a nurse, what states are the best for nurses to work in?

The Best and Worst States to Be a Nurse

WalletHub recently released a list of which states are the best to be a nurse in, by using the criteria of work environment and opportunity, and competition. The state that is best to work in for nursing is our neighbor to the northwest, Washington. The second best state is across the country, which is Maine. New Mexico rounded out the top three. Maine was number one in work environment and New Mexico was the best at opportunity and competition. The worst state to be a nurse was sadly Oklahoma, with Alabama and Hawaii also being in the worst three.

Is Idaho a Good State to be a Nurse?

When comparing Idaho to the other states in the United States, they ranked 28 for the best state to be a nurse in. They were 19 in opportunity and competition and 26 in work environment. Idaho is the middle of the road when it comes to nursing, and while it may not be the best, it is much better than being one of the worst. Idaho ranked fourth in health care facilities per capita in the entire country. The more health facilities the more job opportunities, making Idaho a good place to work if you have a nursing degree and need a job.

If you are a nurse or know someone that is, consider yourself to be in a good state to continue to do so. There is an opportunity here, and the work environment is better than in almost half the other states. If you know someone elsewhere in the country that isn't happy with where they are, make sure to let them know they can find a better opportunity here, and also reference them to the list. If you want to check out the full list, you can click on the link in the paragraph above.

