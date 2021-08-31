Gov. Little: State Nearing Crisis Standards of Care

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Gov. Brad Little said Idaho is nearing crisis in its hospitals as intensive care wings are nearly full of COVID-19 patients. On Tuesday, the governor repeatedly asked people who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to do so during a brief announcement.

Gov. Little said he toured an ICU unit in Boise Monday evening that was full of patients needing help to breathe. He said Idaho is on the brink of a statewide crisis standards of care "In essence, someone will have to decide who can be treated and who cannot. This effects all of us," said Gov. Little. He said there are only four out of 400 ICU beds available to take in new patients statewide.

The governor is deploying Idaho National Guard soldiers to assist hospitals short on staff. About 150 guardsmen will be deployed to fill various rolls along with nursing and other duties. He said state hospitals have asked for at least 200 people to help. Another 200 medical staff will be made available by contract with the U.S. General Services Administration. In total Gov. Little said about 370 additional personnel will be deployed to help.

“Idaho hospitals are beyond constrained. Our healthcare system is designed to deal with the everyday realities of life. Our healthcare system is NOT designed to withstand the prolonged strain caused by an unrestrained global pandemic. It is simply not sustainable. Please choose to receive the vaccine now to support your fellow Idahoans who need you,” Governor Little said.

