Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Charitable States In America

It's the season of giving...unless you live in Idaho. This is surprising to me since there is definitely no lack of ways to donate to charities in Idaho. But in the latest WalletHub report, Idaho ranks near the bottom at #38.

Idaho is surrounded by charitable states - Utah ranks second in the nation, Washington 8th, and Wyoming ranks 12th. On the flip side we also have some non-charitable states around us. Nevada is dead last in charity and Montana is 44th.

We can do better than 38th in the nation. You can donate money, food, or even just volunteer your time or services to a good cause. There are needs in Twin Falls and we can all do something to help.

Donate used clothes or toys.

Volunteer to deliver food at the Twin Falls Senior Center,

Help serve meals at the soup kitchen.

Ring the bells for the Salvation Army.

Shovel a neighbors walks on a snowy day.

What other ways do you know of to help us be more charitable?