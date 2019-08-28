Idaho Woman Appointed to National Service Board

(KLIX) – A Serve Idaho commissioner from the northern part of the state has been appointed to the America’s Service Commissions (ASC) board of directors.

The Idaho Department of Labor made the announcement recently. Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, is a division of the labor department and encourages voluntary public service and volunteerism throughout the Gem State.

In her new role on the national board, Lewiston resident Charlette Kremer, who will be among 24 board members representing 10 states and one territory, the department said, will help promote national service and be an advocate for state service commissions on a national level.

Service and volunteerism is important to Idaho. In 2014 former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter appointed Kremer to the volunteer organization Serve Idaho. Her role will not take her away from that organization or her responsibilities there; she will continue to serve as a Serve Idaho commissioner.

Kremer, who is retired from Lewis-Clark State College, served as that school’s director of grants and contracts, according to the labor department. She also is an AmeriCorps Volunteer in Service to America alum.

Program supervisor Renee Bade said in a prepared statement: “We are extremely excited that Ms. Kremer will bring her extensive national service expertise and passion for Idaho to the ASC board.”

To learn more about Serve Idaho and volunteering, visit the Serve Idaho Facebook page or ServeIdaho.gov.