TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for people who have made contributions to the areas economic prosperity and quality of life.

The Chamber is taking nominations for Person of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Awards to be handed out in April at the Chamber's Business Day Breakfast. According to the Chamber, the Person of the Year winner "will be chosen based upon major contributions to improve the business climate and/or the overall community spirit during the 2019 calendar year."

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be based on how the person has consistently given exceptional service to the community. "This award is given to a person who has been a resident of our community for at least ten years and who has shown volunteerism, service, and dedication in his or her business and personal life that have significantly added to our area’s quality of life." according to the Chamber in an announcement.

The deadline to submit a nomination to the Chamber is April 2. For more information on how to nominate someone call the Chamber at 208-733-3974.