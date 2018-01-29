Is Your Cable Company Going to Hell?

There is a TV commercial promoting a satellite service by mocking people who still have cable TV. Cable’s once near monopoly is threatened by a great many Internet based services (although your old cable company is likely your Internet provider).

A former co-worker went to his local cable office last week and discovered he’s being charged ten dollars a month because he doesn’t have TV and telephone. So he pays a penalty for just having Internet service only!

I had a TV provider schedule an appointment for me two weeks ago. When nobody showed up after the two hours had lapsed I called the office. A woman explained the technician was delayed with another customer. He also wouldn’t be available over the weekend. Had I wanted to watch football playoffs I was out of luck.

He showed up at 7:00 P.M. and explained he had another job and had told the office earlier in the week he couldn’t make the scheduled appointment. No one ever called to tell me of the change. And someone lied when they told me he was with another customer.

A list is out with the names of America’s most reviled companies. You can see the link here . You may recognize some of the names.