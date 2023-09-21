OPINION: CenturyLink is a Bad Option in Idaho

Polls say Americans aren’t very trusting. Decades of institutional lying and failure have taken a toll. And in everyday life, it seems someone is always looking to take advantage of us.

I canceled CenturyLink's service in August. I adopted a new cellphone provider and bundled the deal with the Internet, allowing me to save a combined 40 dollars a month. CenturyLink asked me to return the modem and then sent me an email offering a discount if I came back. If the outfit can make a profit at that price, then it could’ve been offered all along.

I didn’t get a bill for September. Then one cropped up for October. For three days I struggled to get a live human being on the telephone. Finally, a chatbot explained my modem hadn’t been returned. Ah, but I had all the tracking information. It was accepted less than 48 hours after I shipped it by UPS.

Suddenly, a live person was chatting with me. I was told I hadn’t officially canceled, even though my modem had been received. See how the story shifted? When I threatened legal action, I was given a number for a person. I called. She gave me the same explanation and asked for the UPS tracking number. Then claimed once more I hadn’t officially canceled. I mentioned the email confirming it and the offer for a discount if I returned.

Pause!

Then she explained someone had received my cancelation but forgot to enter it in the system. Which doesn’t explain why I didn’t get billed for September. I started to feel like I was being played. Then she agreed to wipe out the October payment. I have the confirmation saved, just as I saved previous messages and shipping receipts.

I have a feeling most people don’t save the records. I think the good folks at CenturyLink are banking you don’t save correspondence. We won’t ever do business again.

