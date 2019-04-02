It’s National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day!

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches might have gotten us through childhood, but now it's time to kick it up a notch with the grilled version. Or with frozen PB&J cups. April 2 is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day and we're not holding back.

It's amazing to me that we need actual recipes for the easiest sandwich ever, but people are still posting peanut butter and jelly sandwich recipes on the web and people are clicking on them. Spread peanut butter on a slice of bread. Spread jelly on another slice of bread. Put the two slices together. Eat.

And when we spread butter on the outside faces of the bread and put the sandwich in a skillet, it's strange how it tastes so much different than the room temperature version, but it's still so criminally good. The peanut butter gets runny and warm and the jelly almost disappears into the bread, and it's gone in five seconds. Distracted at work? Me too.

Oh, and this. I ran across a recipe for PB&J Cups on Delish.com , and it sounded so good I had to share.

Frozen Peanut Butter and Jelly Cups from Delish.com

INGREDIENTS

3/4 c. creamy peanut butter

1/4 c. coconut oil, melted

1/4 c. raspberry or strawberry jam

1/2 c. Chopped peanuts

DIRECTIONS

Line a muffin tin with paper liners. In a small bowl, stir together the peanut butter and coconut oil until combined.

Divide half the mixture evenly among the 12 muffin cups, then freeze for 15 minutes.

Spoon a teaspoon of jam in the middle of each peanut butter layer.

Top with the remaining peanut butter mixture, sprinkle chopped peanuts, then freeze until solid, another 25 minutes.

Okay, yum. It sounds like something the kids will love and Mama will fight them for, or sneak when they're not looking.

And if you're looking for a slightly healthier option, here's an easy way to get the peanut butter and jelly flavor and cut the sugar while you're at it. Freeze grapes and eat them with peanuts! It's so good! We always have red or black grapes in the freezer and we pop them into our mouths whenever we feel like having a cold, sweet ice cube. They taste like popsicles. And when we pop in a few peanuts too, well, it tastes like peanut butter and jelly and satisfies a major craving while saving a few sugar calories. Sure, you could use grapes from the fridge, but frozen grapes will next-level it.

Happy National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day ! Don't hold back.