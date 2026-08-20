A friend of mine got kicked out of graduate school after suggesting schools reinstate corporal punishment. His name is Scott McConnell. He shared his thoughts in a paper that received an A grade, then was informed that he was expelled. The college was later forced to reinstate him and pay his legal expenses. His story was included in a book written by Michelle Malkin, and he took me to dinner with the author (she’s very nice!) At about the same time Scott’s story was unfolding, a teacher that I knew was punched by a student. The teacher was pregnant at the time. The principal told her to fight her own battles.

We Need New Rules and to Restore Order

It appears a long overdue reckoning has arrived, and the days of permissive education are coming to an end. Coastal elites often confuse Idaho and Iowa. The two states aren’t close. One is flatland, and the other has mountains. One is politically conservative, and the other still has pockets of liberalism (Iowa). But Iowa is getting a handle on reprobates in school, and the nation should take notice. You can read more by clicking here.

Give Kids an Option and See if it Helps Solve Discipline Problems

My dad filled out his state retirement by spending his last few working years as Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds at my old school. He came away with a novel approach to handling disruptive louts. He said if they didn’t want to be in school, have them dig ditches for 52 weeks. After a year, give them a choice. Keep shoveling, or go back to school. As he put it, “The world always needs ditch diggers!” Not everyone is cut out for school, just as we all aren’t cut out for the same academic subjects.