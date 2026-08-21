The weatherman sees at least one big change. The triple-digit heat is probably done for the year. Weekend highs look to be in the low 90s, and by late next week the prediction is for low to mid-80s for daytime highs. But there isn’t much rain in sight. The latest update from the US Drought Monitor for Idaho is unchanged. Nearly the entire state is abnormally to exceptionally dry.

You Can Finally Work Outdoors in the Afternoon

The upside is that if you still have outdoor chores ahead, by this time next week it’s going to be a lot more comfortable to work outside. We may not need a rainy stretch to end summer, and fair planners are probably happy it’s going to be dry for a bit longer, however. There are some predictions that southern Idaho could see higher-than-average snowfall ahead. The caveat is that it could be only slightly better, and that more snow is needed upriver in Wyoming and eastern Idaho. Check out this link to see more.

Where the Snow Falls Matters Most in Winter

Bill Colley Bill Colley

The snow is needed upriver to fill reservoirs for the next growing season. Snow south of the Snake River is welcome, but won’t do much for irrigation in 2027. This is a hard call, because a couple of good weeks of heavy snow near Jackson could turn around prospects next year. If you recall what happened 10 years ago, winter started warm and dry, and by Christmas we were buried in snow, and it lasted for six weeks. The driving was miserable, but spring and summer were green.