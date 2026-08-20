One of my favorite day trips from my home in Twin Falls is a short drive into Utah. The Hill Air Force Base Museum. The place asks for donations rather than a set admission fee, and you don’t make the offering until you get inside. Meanwhile, there’s an impressive display outdoors next to the visitor’s parking lot. History shouldn’t be whitewashed to avoid offending liberal snowflakes. Some are easily offended by the displays. Such as a World War Two-era bomber decorated with a stereotypical Japanese officer, a sight common a little more than 80 years ago. You may find it upsetting today, but at the time, the majority didn’t appreciate Pearl Harbor and atrocities committed against American prisoners of war.

Liberals have Demanded Changes but have Been Spurned

Inside, there’s a display of slogans that also reflect public opinion during the war. A guide once told me a party of touring liberals demanded someone take down the display, because somehow they were personally hurt by history. The display stayed. They left!

The Museum Remains True to American History

When confronted by woke bullies, standing your ground will usually bring the confrontation to an end. My advice is to realize that 80 years from now a lot of what we currently believe will be considered strange, offensive, or wrong. Should history be changed in the year 2110? And who gets to do the rewrite?

Go to the museum. Enjoy yourself, and marvel at the old crates so many of your grandfathers manned as they turned back totalitarian regimes that were far more offensive and brutal than Americans from that time. The museum is located off I-15 in Ogden.

Bill Colley Bill Colley