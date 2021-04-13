Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine Halted By CDC Over Blood Clots

For the second time in a week, United States health officials have called for the halting of usage of a Covid-19 vaccine out of fear for potential blood clotting after multiple cases have been reported by individuals that have recieved shots. This most recent announcement however involves a type of vaccine that was previously deemed safe for use, and has already been adminstered to millions of Americans.

Last week it was AstraZeneca, and now administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Coronavirus has been paused by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after reports some individuals have experienced a rare form of blood clotting, according to multiple sources including information shared at dailymail.com.

To date, less than 10 cases out of the estimated nearly seven million people that have been given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States have been diagnosed with a clotting disorder. Blood clots are not an uncommon occurence, but health officials are ceasing usage of the vaccine as a way to err on the cautious side. Of those that have been diagnosed, the majority have been younger women so far, according to dailymail.com.

Last week, the AstraZeneca vaccine, which never got approval for widespread public use by the CDC and was in its testing phase, was also halted due to similar concerns.

If you would like to recieve more information regarding the available vaccines against Covid-19, click here. Further tests of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are underway.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

20 Words and Phrases That Are So 2020