Judges Wanted For Burley Chili Cookoff

Southern Idaho chili connoisseurs will have a chance to sample some of the best offerings around at this weekend's cook-off in Burley.

Prizes will be handed out for the top three most popular recipes. Organizers are also seeking judges for the event, according to the cook-off's Facebook page .

The Senior Junction Family Community Center will host Saturday's chili battle from 5-8PM. A suggested donation of $5 will go toward the area's Meals On Wheels program.

Call 208-219-1129 for more information about this event.