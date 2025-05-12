Living in a small town is a death sentence. I came across a web page claiming nearly two dozen Idaho towns are worse places to live than plague ships for retirees.

Who Writes These Nasty Tomes?

These are usually written by coastal elites who’ve never been to Idaho. Instead, they selected some data points to match their biases and went to town with some clickbait headlines.

No culture in Rupert? Credit Bill Colley. No culture in Rupert? Credit Bill Colley. loading...

A surprising number of the places on the list are towns I’ve visited. Some, like Rupert, I would describe as idyllic.

The writer suggests these towns have little to offer when it comes to healthcare. I guess the editors missed that in Rupert, there’s a hospital in town. Oh, and a medical building or two filled with doctors, many of whom specialize (one is a friend).

There’s also a historic theater, and a sign tells you all about the designation.

Call it Cultural Snobbery.

I bring that up because the writer gives me the impression you can’t enjoy life if there’s not a large taxpayer-funded orchestra. When you consider local culture favors country music and rodeo riding over classical jazz, then what’s the point of whining about a lack of classical compositions? If the story is to warn liberals they won’t fit in, then by all means, write even more!

Buhl gets a knock. Credit Bill Colley. Buhl gets a knock. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

If you’re looking to be surrounded by symphonic strains, maudlin live theater, and rail lines to zip you around town, then, yes, you won’t be comfortable in Idaho.

Buhl is a drinking town with a fishing problem. Credit Bill Colley. Buhl is a drinking town with a fishing problem. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Speaking of rail lines and public transportation, in most small towns in Idaho, you can walk from one side to another in five minutes. If you need to get somewhere else, that’s what F-150s are for. If you can no longer drive, usually a neighbor or someone from church will volunteer, but for liberals, that would mean getting to know other people who aren’t like them, and church? I guess they figure they would melt at the door.

Get our free mobile app

The 10 Best Small Towns in Idaho According to Locals Idaho has dozens of small towns, so we asked people who actually live in Idaho to tell us which ones locals consider the best places to visit! This is what our listeners told us. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart