‘Karma Caught Up'; School Principal On Leave For Kobe Bryant Post

A high school principal in Washington State is spending her first couple of days on administrative leave after a Facebook post she authored in the hours after the helicopter crash that killed NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, made national headlines after many parents and community members found it to be insensitive.

Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora has been placed on leave after a Facebook post she deleted regarding the death of Bryant resurfaced, which was apparently saved by an unidentified person and reported to school officials, according to details shared by wkm.com.

Sejkora posted the comment that read, "Not Gonna Lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist," the day of the deadly crash in Southern California. Camas High School is located 20 miles northeast of Portland.

Bryant's private helicopter, which had nine people on board including the pilot, struck a hillside in poor weather in Calabasas, just before 10:00 a.m. on January 26. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also aboard. Bryant spent 20 years in the NBA and won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The comments from Sejkora stemmed from a 2003 Colorado hotel incident in which a 19-year-old female accused Bryant of sexual assault. The charges were ultimately dropped, and matters were settled outside of court.

Sejkora has publicly apologized for her comments. She sent a mass email to school officials, as well as the parents of those who attend the school, on February 3, 2020.