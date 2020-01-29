Idaho’s Coach Pete Coulson Talks Kobe Bryant and Virtue

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Basketball star Kobe Bryant’s death saddened many basketball fans and others who appreciated his efforts to be a good dad. Tributes poured in, especially Sunday and Monday, although. A Washington Post reporter was suspended after tweeting a link to an unflattering story. Bryant had been accused of rape almost 20 years ago. The criminal case was dismissed and Bryant settled a civil suit out of court.

After his troubles, he became a much better citizen off the court. It’s a reminder to young athletes or anyone who enjoys celebrity, there are hazards.

First, remaining humble and having self-discipline are virtuous.

There are also people more than willing to take advantage of younger celebrities and it can lead to critically bad choices in life and on the field of play.

Coach Pete Coulson has been working with athletes from the sidelines or as a referee for much of his adult life. He spent his first ten years in an orphanage and then learned tough love from his adoptive father. Much in demand as a public speaker, the former Twin Falls resident joined us on Magic Valley This Morning. He reflected on the highs and lows of Bryant’s life and how these can be lessons not just for athletes but for everyone.

Coulson also talked about dealing with parents who are overbearing in the gym. He isn’t afraid to toss someone from the game if the parent won’t settle down. He tries to remind them we’re always setting an example. You can hear our discussion by clicking below on the YouTube video: