The news media had hoped for a long trial. To the journalists, this means eyeballs on viewing screens. Then, when the killer accepted a plea, the newshounds lost the fall ratings game.

Now we’re treated to a deluge of daily stories about Bryan Kohberger’s dirty laundry, dinner plates, and birthday cards. Seriously, who cares?

He's a Waste of Living Cells

Apparently, a large body of Americans has a fetish for mass murderers. The story nauseated me when the first details broke, and now I want the dead to rest in peace, and the families to try and recover what they can of their lives.

Instead, a gang of ghouls from TV networks and brain-rotting entertainment shows hover over the sadness and look to profit. Be gone with you, parasites!

I knew reporters who fawned over the humorist Garrison Keillor. I met him once and found him surly. Later, he told the National Press Club he found it difficult to be chummy with people who would find opportunity in his violent death. I respected his words. He described the vultures.

We Need to Know Nothing More

A coworker liked covering macabre stories and told me the people had a right to know. I’m not aware of those words in any constitution, and there’s a difference between government graft and personal loss.

Kohberger is a soulless and almost inhuman cipher. Let him die young in prison, and then fill his grave with lime. I’ve had enough, and I want to consign him to the dustbin of history.