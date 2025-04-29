Could You Pull the Trigger?

Almost 40 years ago, I worked at a radio station a few blocks away from a maximum-security prison. Across the street from the main gate, there was a tavern, and I used to drop in to pick up some very good pizza that the place made.

Often, I would encounter corrections officers, and we would talk about the people they guarded. One quote stays with me. “They’re all innocent,” the guys would tell me. They meant it as sarcasm because everyone they knew in the joint would claim they didn’t do anything wrong.

Big Crimes Change the Public Attitude

We had a Governor opposed to the death penalty, and he was in the way with his veto pen when it came to the restoration of capital punishment.

After several high profile crimes where kids were kidnapped, raped, and killed by perverts, the public mood shifted in favor of the death penalty.

I would ask the guards if they could carry out the sentences if the law changed. Not one said no.

Which is why I don’t believe Idaho will have any trouble finding a firing squad if Bryan Kohberger is found guilty. Although it could be 20 years before the sentence would be carried out.

He Looks Like a Sociopath

The vibe I get when I see Kohberger is of an empty soul. A man who somehow thought he was above the normal rules of civilization. My guess is he would die with the same empty, blank stare on his face.

Not many would shed a tear. His violent end would be cathartic.

