The quadruple homicide that stretched across Camas and Minidoka Counties this week could give the impression we’re in the midst of a crime wave. It happened a little more than a week after three firefighters were shot, two of them killed, in Kootenai County. Then last week, Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to killing four University of Idaho students.

High Profile Doesn't Mean Common

There may be a perception that Idaho is a hazardous place. However, statistics compiled by Idaho State Police say otherwise. On average, crime is down across the state. In some counties, crime has been plummeting for years. This is because the population of the state grows inversely.

Locally, most of us feel safe. While I wouldn’t walk around some neighborhoods at 2 a.m. in some of our cities, I would feel fine during daylight hours and early evening.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

My dad told me when I was a teenager that anyone out after midnight was up to no good. He excluded people working overnight hours. I can tell you that I’ve seen some strange things driving to work in the very early morning, but for the most part, the streets are deserted.

Last year, I told some friends who live east of the Mississippi that when I’m visiting Boise during the day, there’s not one neighborhood that gives me the creeps. How many cities of a quarter million people would offer the same?

Just because Nancy Grace and her ilk keep trying to portray Idaho as lawless, most of us know better. After all, most people ducking for cover in Chicago would consider our lifestyle here to be almost heavenly.

