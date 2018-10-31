Kristin Collum is The Democrat Running for Lt. Governor in Idaho

Kristin Collum is a former Army officer who believes she can be Idaho’s Next Lt. Governor.

The Democrat has a long resume in the high-tech industry and has now turned her sights on elective office.

While the numbers don’t favor Democrats in the state she has picked up some endorsements from news outlets otherwise backing Republican Brad Little for Governor.

Collum was a guest on Newsradio 1310 KLIX. She spoke about her campaign, the challenges of working families and her vision for Idaho. You can listen to our discussion by clicking on the YouTube video .