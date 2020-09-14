Large Raccoons Fight Over Cat Food At Twin Falls Radio Station

Arriving to work this morning there were two large raccoons hanging out on the step outside the door. The two were curious and eating the cat food that has been left out for the strays around the property.

I personally had never seen a raccoon in real life before. On TV they don't look nearly as large or as menacing. These two were not afraid of my car lights and started scrapping over the cat food that has been left out for the cats nearly every day.

I have heard that raccoons can be incredibly mean and when I pulled up, the one stood up on it's hind legs and looked as if it was going to try to fight me. That is when the second large raccoon decided to sneak up on the other and try to steal the food. They fought and tussled and there was one clear winner. I sat safely in my car and waited for the fight to subside.

I don't know if I am just too city or if I am just too afraid, some people told me to just yell at them and they would take off. They are supposedly way more afraid of me than I am of them. I beg to differ. I definitely did not need to see if they weren't afraid of me.

After rolling around and eating the cat food they eventually took off and I safely ran like a girl to the front door. And a coworker just walked out and clapped his hands like it was any other Monday. He is braver than me.