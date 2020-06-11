Lawn Issues? Twin Falls Kimberly Nurseries Are Hydroseeding Pros

I have to admit, for a landscaping technique that has been around for about 80 years, I had no idea what hydroseeding was until my mother visited recently and paid for the service as a housewarming gift. We recently were visited by the highly-skilled professionals of Kimberly Nurseries who bailed us out of a lawn disaster.

The one pet peeve I had with the new home we purchased in October of 2019 was the complete absence of a front or back lawn. The exterior of the home was basically a dust bowl. If the wind blows just right into our backyard as I'm exiting our shop, I'll catch a face full of chalky muck. Well, those days will soon be over.

Hydroseeding is a method that has been practiced in the United States since the forties. I remember as a kid being a passenger in the family car driving down the 405 in Southern California, and seeing city crews spraying this wheatgrass colored mixture on the banks that lined the freeway. The process involves spraying a mixture of specially prepped mulch, seeds and water, and within about three weeks you have a lawn, that is if you properly care for the area by keeping it damp and not walking on it.

Following a miserable attempt to grow grass on our new property, we were given information about the service Kimberly Nurseries provides. Two workers showed up Wednesday afternoon, and had the entire property seeded in about an hour. They did a great job of cleaning up after themselves too.

Amelia Jannetta

Amelia Jannetta

Greg Jannetta

Amelia Jannetta

Greg Jannetta

The cost for this service is surprisingly affordable. I want to thank the great staff at Kimberly Nurseries in Twin Falls for coming out and helping get the process underway. I'll try not to screw it up.